Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wanted no part of addressing the apparent double standard his conference has when it comes to confirming presidential nominees who indulge in so-called mean tweets.

During an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, the Senate Minority Leader managed to unequivocally duck direct questions about the uncertain nature of Neera Tanden’s OMB confirmation, event though other, well-known online bomb-throwers have sailed through the Senate under Republican presidents.

“Why do you want to hold the GOP line on the OMB Director nominee Neera Tanden?” Baier asked.

“She is excessively partisan,” McConnell replied. “If she tweeted frequently, we are accustomed to that these days. But she took shots at everybody. She’s taken offensive shots at almost all my members. You think of people in charge of OMB as being being honest brokers that you can talk to. She has been so partisan that she’s generated opposition from even the most moderate members.”

Baier pushed back on the “excessively partisan” explanation, however, pointing to Donald Trump’s DNI nominee Ric Grennell, who the Fox anchor pointed out was a “prolific partisan Tweeter” and yet was still confirmed.

“I and a lot of my members chose not to comment on the president’s daily tweeting, I was among them,” McConnell said, not addressing Baier’s point. “We concluded it was not a constructive use of our time.”

“You don’t think that there’s a difference there, as far as holding one side accountable or not?” Baier pressed.

“Well, I think when it comes to being confirmed, your record is before the Senate. The Senate is in the personnel business, unlike the House,” McConnell then added, before offering up a non sequitur and fully ducking the question. “And so, when members come up for confirmation, their whole record is before us and, in this day and age, tweeting is part of your record.”

