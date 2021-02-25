MSNBC and Fox News saw ratings wins on Wednesday, with MSNBC the most watched in total day, prime time, and early morning, and Fox winning in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54 in total day and early morning. Rachel Maddow was most watched on cable news overall, and Fox had four of the five most watched shows among viewers in the demo.

According to Nielsen, MSNBC averaged 1.56 million total viewers, and 209,000 in the demo across total day. Fox won the demo, with 225,000, and was second in total viewers, with 1.53 million. CNN was third in total viewers for the day, averaging 996,000, and second in the demo, with 219,000.

MSNBC won both total viewers and the demo in prime time, averaging 2.72 million total viewers and 388,000 in the demo. Fox was second, with 2.66 million total viewers and 367,000 in the demo. CNN was a distant third in prime time with 1.36 million total viewers, but 321,000 in the demo.

The Rachel Maddow Show helped boost MSNBC’s prime time win, with Maddow getting 3.47 million total viewers, and 513,000 in the demo. After Maddow, Fox had three of the five most-watched shows in total viewers, and four of the five most-watched shows in the demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight was second in total viewers, with 3.05 million, and fourth in the demo, with 357,000.

The Five was the third most-watched show in cable news Wednesday, with 2.87 million total viewers, and was also third in the demo, with 373,000. Hannity was fourth in total viewers, with 2.84 million, and second in the demo, with 390,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell was the fifth most-watched show of the day, with 2.52 million total viewers, and 353,000 in the demo. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in the demo, with 356,000, and 2.09 million total viewers.

The early morning saw a win for MSNBC’s Morning Joe in total viewers, averaging 1.31 million, and 180,000 in the demo. Fox and Friends was second in total viewers, with 1.13 million, and first in the demo, with 196,000. CNN’s New Day was third, averaging 593,000 total viewers and 133,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]