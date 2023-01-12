WATCH: NBC’s Peter Alexander Cuts In After Classified Docs Exchange To Ask President Biden ‘How Is the First Lady?’

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander cut through shouting colleagues to ask President Joe Biden about the condition of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden following her Mohs procedure at Walter Reed.

At the tail end of Biden’s remarks on the economy Thursday morning, White House reporters competed to get a question in by shouting them at the president. Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy was first to cut through the noise with a question about the revelation of a second batch of classified documents.

Following that exchange, reporters jostled again, and Alexander won out:

REPORTERS: ALL SHOUTING PETER ALEXANDER: How is the first lady? How is the first lady, sir? How is the first lady? PRESIDENT BIDEN: She’s doing really well. She. She was under a long time. For 5 hours. Because what they were doing is they take out, do the Mohs meaning, remove what they thought might be cancerous, and they’d have to then go back and test it and see what it was. But she’s doing really well. She’s up. We had, we had breakfast this morning and she’s recovering and she’s gonna be sore for a while because of the work they did on her eyes. And but, you know, that’s where one of these were. But she is zero, 0 to 1% chance of there ever be return of any cancer. And so thank God she’s doing really well. Thank you for it anyway. REPORTERS: ALL SHOUTING CNN’S ERICA HILL: President Biden there answering two very different questions, one about the first lady’s health after we learned she had two cancerous, potentially cancerous lesions removed and another, which many have, a question about these classified documents.

On Wednesday, East Wing Press Secretary Vanessa Valdivia posted an update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor following the surgery, which noted that the procedure was successful and that Dr. Biden was “in good spirits and feeling well.”

