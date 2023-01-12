‘What Were You Thinking?’ Fox’s Doocy Shouts Down Reporters to Grill Biden on Docs Found in Garage ‘Next to Your Corvette’

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy confronted President Joe Biden regarding the revelation a second batch of classified documents were found in a garage next to the president’s Corvette.

News broke Monday that Biden’s lawyers discovered a small number of documents — from his time as VP — bearing classified markings while clearing out a private office last fall and immediately reported and returned the documents to the federal government. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Biden aides discovered more such documents at a second location, and on Thursday morning the White House counsel released a statement with more details.

Doocy shouted questions about those details at the tail end of Biden’s remarks on the economy Thursday morning, and the president made a point of stressing that the garage that contained the documents and the Corvette was “locked”:

PRESIDENT BIDEN: Nothing beyond our capacity if we work together. So God bless you all. And may God protect our troops. REPORTERS: (CROSSTALK) PETER DOOCY: Classified material next to your Corvette — what were you thinking? PRESIDENT BIDEN: Let me, I’m going to get a chance to speak on all of this. God willing, soon. But as I said earlier this week, people, and by the way, my Corvette’s in a locked garage. Okay, so it’s not like they’re sitting out in the street. PETER DOOCY: So (inaudible) in a locked garage? PRESIDENT BIDEN: But anyway. Yes. As well as my Corvette. But as I said earlier this week, people know I take classified documents and classified material seriously. I also said we’re cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department’s review. As part of that process, my lawyers reviewed other places where documents in my of from my time as vice president were stored. And they finished the review last night. They discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home and my and my my, my personal library. This was done in the case of the Biden-Penn, and this was done in the case of the Biden-Penn Center. The Department of Justice was immediately, as was done, the Department of Justice was immediately notified and the lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of the document. So you’re going to see, we’re going to see all this unfold, I’m confident. (Reporters shout indistinctly)

Watch above via CNN.

