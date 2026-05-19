Trump Fires Off First Tweet in Months to Excoriate Republican Nemesis

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump fired off his first tweet since he posted a video of himself addressing the death of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in early March.

This one took aim at another longtime foe, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

“Horrible Congressman Thomas Massie put out an old Endorsement, from many years ago, of him by me long before I found out that he was the Worst Congressman in the History of our Country. I endorsed Ed Gallrein, a true American Patriot, which Massie knows full well, so the statement that he put out is fraudulent, just like HE is fraudulent,” declared Trump on Tuesday afternoon, hours before results from the primary race between Massie and Gallrein were expected to begin to roll in. “WITHDRAW YOUR FAKE STATEMENT, MASSIE, RIGHT NOW! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Horrible Congressman Thomas Massie put out an old Endorsement, from many years ago, of him by me long before I found out that he was the Worst Congressman in the History of our Country. I endorsed Ed Gallrein, a true American Patriot, which Massie knows full well, so the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2026

Massie has become one of the most frequent targets of the president’s ire in all of the GOP over his bucking of Trump on a number of different fronts — including the Epstein files — and has faced criticism from other conservatives over his isolationist foreign policy views, among other issues.

“Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won big SIX TIMES, including all Primaries, must be thrown out of office, ASAP!” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post on Sunday. He is the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in History, voting against Tax Cuts, the Wall, Law Enforcement, and in favor of the Transgender Mutilization of our Children, Men playing in Women’s Sports, and so many more horrible things. The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and the person that will help us do that is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true America First Patriot.”

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