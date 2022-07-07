WATCH: New Jersey Police Pull Man From Burning Car

Police in New Jersey pulled a man from a burning car over the weekend, as shown in video of the dramatic moment.

Three Ridgefield Park police officers pulled the man out through the front passenger window.

The Honda belonging to the man, Chris Vagnone, 54, experienced “some sort of electrical malfunction” that caused the fire, according to the NBC affiliate in New York, WNBC.

“He was panicked, and I just told him, ‘You have to get out of the car, you have to unlock the car,’” Ridgefield Police Sgt. Nicolas Triano told the outlet.

“The sergeant on the scene ran to his patrol vehicle and grabbed a halogen tool to try to force his way inside the car, while two other officers arrived on scene and tried to yank Vagnone out through the front driver’s side window. But flames had started to spread within the car,” reported WNBC.

The car’s doors wouldn’t open due to the electrical malfunction, said Nicolas D’Alto, another of the three officers.

“We tried several times to get the doors open [in] many different ways and the doors just wouldn’t open,” he said.

“It was all very traumatic, everything happened very fast,” said Vagnone. “Now I just want to move forward and be thankful that I made it out thanks to those officers from the Ridgefield Park Police Department.”

Vangone suffered “minor injuries and is now recovering at home,” reported WNBC.

Watch above, via Fox News.

