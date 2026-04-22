‘Weak, Stupid, and Bad’: Trump Rages Against Conservative Supreme Court Justices for Handing Democrats ‘Win After Win’

President Donald Trump raged against the Republican appointees to the Supreme Court in a lengthy Wednesday Truth Social post, accusing them of turning “weak, stupid, and bad.”

Trump began by blasting liberal Supreme Court judges and accusing them of sticking together like “glue.” Conservative judges meanwhile, he argued, are handing Democrats “win after win.”

“How can the Democrats not like how the U.S. Supreme Court votes. The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, NEVER failing to wander from the warped and perverse policies, ideas, and cases put before them. They ALWAYS vote as a group, or BLOCK, even that new, Low IQ person, that somehow found her way to the bench (Sleepy Joe!),” the president wrote, referring to former President Joe Biden nominating Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Trump himself nominated Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett to the nation’s highest court. Trump specifically mentioned birthright citizenship and tariffs as cases he’s upset about. He claimed “virtually” no other country offers birthright citizenship, though dozens actually do.

He wrote:

The Republican Justices don’t stick together, they give the Democrats win after win, like a 159 Billion Dollar pile of cash on a completely ridiculous Tariff decision, and nasty, one sided questions on the country destroying subject of Birthright Citizenship, something which virtually NO OTHER COUNTRY IN THE WORLD IS STUPID ENOUGH TO ALLOW. It was meant for the babies of slaves, not for the babies of Chinese Billionaires. No, certain “Republican” Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they “supposedly” stood for. Handing over 159 Billion Dollars in Tariff refunds to people who have been Ripping Off our Country for years, is unexplainable. One little sentence would have stopped this record setting payment from having to be made. It is a travesty! Their Tariff decision was an unnecessary and expensive slap in the face to the U.S.A., and a giant victory for its opponents. If they rule against our Country on Birthright Citizenship, which they probably will, it will be even worse, if that’s possible. It will cost America massive amounts of money but, more importantly, it will cost America its DIGNITY! No, the Radical Left Democrats don’t need to “Pack the Court,” it’s already Packed!

The president became the first in history to attend a Supreme Court oral arguments hearing earlier this month as an executive order barring birthright citizenship was debated. Trump left the court early and raged against the judges then too.

“We are the only Country in the World STUPID enough to allow ‘Birthright’ Citizenship!” he posted after leaving.

The Supreme Court also ruled against the president’s sweeping tariffs in a February decision.

“They said I can charge tariffs, but I have to do it a different way. And because of what they did, we have to pay back $160 billion. All they had to do is add one sentence, just one sentence,” Trump said about the ruling this week.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!