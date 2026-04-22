Trump Extends Ceasefire by Just a Few Days So Iran Can ‘Get Their Sh*t Together’

President Donald Trump has only added a few days to the two-week ceasefire deal with Iran that was set to expire on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Trump is only giving the Iranians “another three to five days” so they can “get their sh*t together,” one U.S. source briefed on the negotiations told Axios. Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reported ON the same three to five day extension on air on Wednesday morning, He said the Trump administration is waiting to hear back from the Iranians on a potential deal before sending representatives back to Pakistan to negotiate in-person.

“Vice President JD Vance’s trip to Islamabad to engage in a second round of talks with Iran is on hold, pending this counterproposal from Iran,” Tomlinson reported. “The White House says it is waiting for that before the vice president ships off.”

He added, “Iran says it will not come to to talks until the blockade [of the Strait of Hormuz] is lifted.”

Vance was joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner in Pakistan two weeks ago, where they negotiated with Iranian officials for more than 20 hours. Vance said no deal was reached because the Iranians would not make an “affirmative commitment” the country would ditch its pursuit of a nuclear weapon.

The New York Post reported on Wednesday Pakistani officials are lobbying Tehran hard to cut a deal with the Trump administration. Trump texted the outlet a peace deal is “possible” by Friday.

All of this comes after Trump extended the ceasefire on Tuesday evening.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” wrote the president in a Tuesday afternoon Truth Social post. “I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

Tomlinson reported on Wednesday morning that Iranian boats had already attacked three cargo ships and commandeered two of them that day.

Watch above via Fox News.

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