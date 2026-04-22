‘Lies!’ Scott Jennings Sounds Off on Virginia’s Democratic Gerrymander

CNN’s Scott Jennings sounded off about the success of Virginia’s ballot question about mid-decade redistricting on Tuesday night that leaves Old Dominion with only one Republican-leaning congressional district.

Jennings left no doubt as to his thoughts about the measure after being asked for his take by anchor Kaitlan Collins.

“Virginia had — literally had — the fairest maps in the nation. They had a 6-5 map, six Democrats, five Republicans. In terms of proportional representation, they had the fairest map in the nation that was drawn, by the way, by an independent commission that the voters asked for just a few years ago. Now they will have the least fair maps in the nation and I’m not surprised that the yes vote won: they had all the money and all the lies, and sometimes in politics when you got those two things you can put something over the line, even something as egregious as this,” he submitted. “This whole thing has driven [Virginia Governor Abigail] Spanberger’s approval ratings down into the toilet. She lied to the people of Virginia. They had to write a ballot question that was a joke, they drew maps that were a joke. Now you’re going to have huge chunks of rural Virginia represented by five or six Democrats who all live in northern Virginia within about 15 miles of each other.”

“It’s a complete joke, everybody knows it, and there’s a reason that all these national Democrats and all their money came into Virginia because, you know, they don’t really care about the people of Virginia, they just care about power,” added Jennings.

The ballot question — which prevailed by about three points — read: “Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections, while ensuring Virginia’s standard redistricting process resumes for all future redistricting after the 2030 census?”

Watch above via CNN.

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