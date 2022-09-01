WATCH: Pilot Threatens to Turn Plane Around if Passengers Continue to AirDrop Nudes

From physical altercations to berating airline staff, the pandemic has resulted in numerous incidents of bad behavior in the sky.

And on one recent trip, one couple’s conduct did not fly with a Southwest pilot who threatened to turn the plane around to the gate and not take it off the ground after passengers on a flight —whose date is unknown — were sending nude photos to one another via the Apple feature AirDrop, which allows iPhone and other Apple product users to send files to one another without using text messaging, email or other standard methods of communicating.

“So here’s the deal: this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going have to pull back to the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off, we’re going have to get security involved, and it’s vacation that’s going be ruined. So you, folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures and let’s get yourself to Cabo,” said the pilot, according to a video posted on TikTok last week by user Teighlor Marsalis.

“The safety, security and wellbeing of Customers and Employees is the Southwest Team’s highest priority at all times,” a Southwest Airlines spokesperson told NBC News. “When made aware of a potential problem, our Employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us.”

It is unknown if the plane turned around or if the passengers got to Cabo, where being nude in public is illegal.

