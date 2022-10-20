WATCH: President Biden Snaps at Fox’s Doocy When He Asks What’s More Important ‘Abortion or Inflation?’

President Joe Biden had an abrupt answer for Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy‘s shouted question asking him to choose between abortion rights and inflation as a top priority.

Biden delivered a vociferous speech on abortion rights this week but has also been touting his Inflation Reduction Act in multiple speeches and settings going into the midterms.

The president delivered remarks on the implementation of his infrastructure law Wednesday afternoon, and as he wound down, Doocy caught his attention by asking him to choose between those priorities.

Biden was abrupt with Doocy and appeared to take a shot at the focus of the reporter’s coverage:

FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: Mr. President, could you help us out just really quick? What is your top domestic priority? Is it inflation or is it abortion? Q Mr. President, are you going to tout this new law — are you going to tout this new law in Georgia, in Wisconsin, in Nevada, or in Arizona? Will you go out on the road and — PETER DOOCY: Just hoping to clarify for midterm voters, top domestic issue: inflation or abortion? THE PRESIDENT: They’re all important. Unlike you, there’s no one thing. It crosses the board. Domestic — ask me about foreign policy too. There’s multiple, multiple, multiple issues, and they’re all important. And so — and we ought to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time. You know that old expression?

Biden seemed to have a low threshold for what he might categorize as “malarkey” on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, he chafed at the suggestion that his release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was “politically motivated” and timed to help Democrats in the midterm elections.

“I’ve been doing this for how long now? It’s not politically motivated at all. It’s motivated to make sure that I continue to push on what I’ve been pushing on, and that is making sure there’s enough oil that’s being pumped by the companies so that we have the ability to be able to produce enough gas that we need here at home,” Biden said.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

