‘No It’s Not!’ Biden Bristles At Reporters Asking Is Oil Release ‘Politically Motivated’ – Timed For Midterms

President Joe Biden chafed at reporters who shouted questions about whether his release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is “politically motivated” and timed for the midterm elections.

The president gave a speech Wednesday afternoon in the Roosevelt Room of The White House to announce what the press shop billed as “additional actions to strengthen energy security and lower costs.”

His topline announcement was a further release of 15 million barrels from the SPR, but the president also continued to call out oil companies he blames for drops in the per-barrel price of crude that have not translated at the gasoline pump. Biden also promised to replenish the SPR when oil hits $70 a barrel.

After his remarks were finished, several reporters shouted questions about the release, asking him to respond to Republican critics who say it’s a ploy for the midterms. Biden bristled at the accusation:

REPORTER 1: What is your response to Republicans who say you are only doing this SPR release to help Democrats in the midterms? PRESIDENT BIDEN: Where have they been in the last four months? That’s my response. REPORTER 2: Is it politically motivated, sir? PRESIDENT BIDEN: No, it’s not! REPORTER 2: It’s 3 weeks before the midterms. PRESIDENT BIDEN: Look, it makes sense. I’ve been doing this for how long now? It’s not politically motivated at all. It’s motivated to make sure that I continue to push on what I’ve been pushing on, and that is making sure there’s enough oil that’s being pumped by the companies so that we have the ability to be able to produce enough gas that we need here at home. Oil we need here at home. And at the same time, keep moving in the direction of providing for alternative energy. That’s what I’ve been doing. Now, the problem is these guys are asleep. I don’t know where they’ve been, and they seem… You know the price at the pump should reflect what the price of a barrel of oil cost. And it’s not going down consistently.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com