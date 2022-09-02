Biden Takes Victory Lap Over ‘Great American Jobs Machine’ and Gas Prices After August Jobs Report

President Joe Biden boasted about the economy, gas prices, and the “great American jobs machine” after an August jobs report that showed 315,000 jobs created and a pandemic-high labor force participation rate.

The jobs report released Friday morning also showed unemployment ticked up by 0.2 percentage points, to 3.7 percent.

President Biden took a few minutes at the top of an event about the American Rescue Plan to talk up the economy based on that jobs report:

I’d like to speak very briefly about today’s jobs report that was just, been issued. We received more good news. In August, the economy created 315,000 new jobs. The great American jobs machine continues to come back. American workers are back to work earning more, manufacturing more, building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out. But with today’s news, we have now created nearly 10 million new jobs since I took office. Nearly 10 million jobs. The fastest growth in all of American history. In August, we also saw that the share of Americans who are working in our economy went up. Economists call that labor force participation rate. Working-age women are now for the first time back at work at rates not seen since before the pandemic. Wages are up. Unemployment remains near a 50-year low. And yesterday we got that. We got data that showed that manufacturing orders were up, but cost increases and supply chain items were beginning to ease. The week before that, we got data showing the price increase may be beginning to ease as well. The bottom line is jobs are up, wages are up, people are back to work. And we’re seeing some signs that inflation may be, may be, I’m not overpromising. It may be beginning to ease. Couple that with the fact that gas prices have now fallen 80 straight days, the fastest decline in over a decade. And the price at the pump is now a dollar-twenty a gallon less than it was to begin in the summer. America has some really good news going into Labor Day weekend. We’re also seeing something else critical to the backbone of the American economy. Manufacturing. Manufacturing is roaring back. Since I took office, the economy has created 668,000 manufacturing jobs, the strongest manufacturing recovery since the 1950s.

