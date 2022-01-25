White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took a shot at former President Donald Trump when Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked about a Biden official’s tweet.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Doocy asked Psaki about a tweet from Secretary of State Antony Blinken in which the administration’s top diplomat expressed solidarity with Ukraine.

I #StandWithUkraine. @StateDept stands with Ukraine. The United States stands with Ukraine. https://t.co/7Vj0amAf22 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 22, 2022

“The secretary of state, a few days ago, tweeted ‘I #StandWithUkraine,” Doocy said, and asked “Has that ever worked at stopping an authoritarian regime from doing anything? A hashtag?”

Psaki used the question as an opportunity to take a shot at Trump.

“I will have to say that, unlike the last administration, we don’t think Twitter is the only means of engaging or negotiating or discussing important topics,” Psaki deadpanned.

She also snarked at Doocy’s network.

“But it is important for us to convey to the Ukrainian people, who do view commentary through a range of forums — I don’t know how many are Fox News watchers, maybe some of them — and including social media, that we stand with them, we support them,” Psaki said. .

“And that includes in their efforts to protect the sovereignty of their country,” Psaki said.

While the media is buzzing about Biden roasting Doocy as a “stupid son of a bitch” on a live microphone at the end of a photo op with the White House Competition Council Monday, the president also recently had a similar exchange over Ukraine policy with another Fox reporter.

At the end of a photo op Thursday afternoon, Heinrich shouted an unscheduled question that Biden did not answer, but did comment on into a hot mic.

“Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?” Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked Biden, who laughed and muttered “What a stupid question.”

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com