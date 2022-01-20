The old adage, “There are no stupid questions” doesn’t apply as far as the Biden White House is concerned.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden responded to a question from Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich about the situation in eastern Europe. Russia has amassed its military near the eastern border of Ukraine, and some fear that President Vladimir Putin may be preparing to order an invasion.

“Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?” Heinrich asked.

Biden responded by laughing and said, “What a stupid question.”

Not surprisingly, the Republican National Committee was quick to jump on the comment.

REPORTER: “Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?” BIDEN: “What a stupid question.” pic.twitter.com/rcKxNePAR3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 20, 2022

Biden has taken criticism over remarks he made in a marathon press conference on Wednesday. Responding to a question about Ukraine, the president said that Putin has “never seen sanctions like the ones I promised will be imposed if he moves” on Ukraine. But Biden then curiously added, “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not do.”

The comment “shocked” at least one Ukrainian official and eventually, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a clarification.

“President Biden has been clear with the Russian President,” she said in a statement. “If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that’s a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com