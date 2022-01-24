‘What a Stupid Son of a B*tch’: Biden Caught on Hot Mic Slamming Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy

President Joe Biden called Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch.”

Wrapping up a photo op in front of the media on Monday, several reporters shouted questions at Biden, including Doocy.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” he asked.

“It’s a great asset,” Biden sarcastically said, apparently unaware the microphone was still on. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Inflation has featured prominently in discussions about the U.S. economy ahead of November’s elections. Last month, it hit a 40-year high.

Later, Doocy appeared on The Five on Fox News and laughed it off.

“I think the president’s right,” joked cohost Jesse Watters. “You are a stupid S.O.B.”

“Yeah,” replied Doocy. “Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it’s not true.”

It isn’t the first time Doocy has been the target of an irritated senior politician. In 2017, he asked Sen. John McCain about his relationship with President Donald Trump.

“Has your relationship with the president frayed to the point that you are not going to support anything that he comes to you and asks you?” Doocy asked.

“Why would you say something that stupid?” McCain replied. “Why would you say something that dumb?”

McCain said the suggestion that he would block Trump’s proposals over “a personal disagreement” was ridiculous.

“That’s a dumb question,” he reiterated.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

