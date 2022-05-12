A Duke University student’s commencement speech this week appears to have been plagiarized from a Harvard University student’s commencement address.

Priya Parkash’s address mimicked Sarah Abushaar’s 2014 speech. A damning side-by-side video showcasing the remarkable similarities between the two speeches recently went viral. Who exactly spotted the plagiarism is currently unknown.

Duke’s vice president for public affairs and government relations, Michael Schoenfeld, told The Duke Chronicle, “We are aware of and concerned about these allegations and have initiated a process to understand the facts of the situation. Duke expects all students to abide by their commitment to the Duke Community Standard in everything they do as students.”

That standard is “to uphold the Duke Community Standard: I will not lie, cheat, or steal in my academic endeavors; I will conduct myself honorably in all my endeavors; and. I will act if the Standard is compromised.”

According to the Chronicle, “as of Tuesday morning, the University had also removed the transcript of the speech from the Duke Today website and deleted the video from the University’s YouTube channel.”

In a statement to The Duke Chronicle, Parkash took “full responsibility” for the plagiarism.

When I was asked to give the commencement speech, I was thrilled by such an honor and I sought advice from respected friends and family about topics I might address. I was embarrassed and confused to find out too late that some of the suggested passages were taken from a recent commencement speech at another university. I take full responsibility for this oversight and I regret if this incident has in any way distracted from the accomplishments of the Duke Class of 2022.

Below are some examples of the plagiarism:

Abushaar: If Harvard shut its gates, it could be its own country just like the Vatican. Parkash: That if Duke were to dig a mold around its perimeter and fill that with water, it could be its own tiny island nation like Cuba or maybe Sri Lanka. … Abushaar: Our own embassies, the Harvard clubs of Boston and London. Parkash: After all, we are home to several consulates, students of the Caribbean, Pakistani Students Association, Duke Africa, Japanese Culture Club. … Abushaar: And an endowment larger than more than half the world’s countries’ GDP. Parkash: We also have the equivalent of the federal reserve, DUMAC, which manages an endowment larger than the GDP of 1/3 of the countries in the world. … Parkash: I would be sure to raid the Duke store like our overly enthusiastic moms and dads. Abushaar: Harvard hat, Harvard shirt, Harvard shorts and Harvard underwear. Parkash: Yes, we’re talking Duke cap, Duke sweatshirt, Duke sweatpants, Duke sunglasses, Duke slides and even Duke underwear.

Watch above.

