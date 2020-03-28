WATCH: These Shelter Puppies Roaming Georgia Aquarium During Coronavirus Closure Are a Vector for Adorableness

Puppies from the Atlanta Humane Society got free reign at the Atlanta Aquarium — which is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic — and are spreading terminal cuteness through viral videos of their escapades.

Amid the stress and misery of the coronavirus pandemic, there are few better treatments for the soul than emergency puppies, as evidence by the adventures of Odie and Carmel, a pair of shelter tykes who reportedly had a “ruff” day roaming the halls of the Atlanta Aquarium this week. From The Atlanta Aquarium’s Facebook page:

Puppies + Ocean Voyager = Quarantine therapy 🐶🥰🐟 Our friends at Atlanta Humane Society stopped by for a brief puppy field trip with pups Odie and Carmel. It was such a ruff day. 😉

The video released by the aquarium features the tiny task force of Odie and Carmel tackling such action items as gazing wondrously at sea creatures, loping freely around the aquarium, and curling up for the occasional nap.

The Atlanta Humane Society released a longer video of the visit that included the pups’ human companions, footage of the road trip to the aquarium, and an extended look at the visit. Kittens, it’s your move.

Watch above via The Atlanta Humane Society.

