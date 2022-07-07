WATCH: Three Women Tell CNN Host Teachers Should NOT Say Slavery Was Bad in Jaw-Dropping Preview

A woman told CNN host W. Kamau Bell that teachers should not tell students that slavery was bad, in a jaw-dropping preview of Bell’s United Shades of America series.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN Newsroom, anchor Erica Hill introduced the clips before interviewing Bell about the new season of his show, which included this jaw-dropping exchange:

W. KAMAU BELL: Right now, there’s arguments about, should we teach kids a more accurate history of America? WOMAN INTERVIEWEE 1: Race theory? W. KAMAU BELL: What would you say? Here we go! Race theory. Critical race theory. What are your thoughts on that? WOMAN INTERVIEWEE 2: You could teach it without having an opinion– W. KAMAU BELL: But, is it okay if a teacher says, I think slavery was bad? Is that okay? WOMAN INTERVIEWEE 1: No! WOMAN INTERVIEWEE 2: No! W. KAMAU BELL: No? WOMAN INTERVIEWEE 3: No! I mean– W. KAMAU BELL: (laughs) And what about if somebody says Nazis no good? WOMAN INTERVIEWEE 1: Nothing is bad. W. KAMAU BELL: Nothing’s bad.

Bell asks another women if we should teach the entire “history of America. America, slavery, genocide, Native Americans–”

“Not the whole thing,” she replies.

Following the clips, Hill asked Bell, “What’s your biggest takeaway from it? Because your conversations in this, and all of them, are remarkable.”

Bell said that “a lot of times, we sit online and we see people say things like that and you go, well, that’s not a real person. That’s a bot, nobody really thinks that way.”

“Well, I went to Arizona, or as I call it, ‘Desert Florida,’ and people actually think that way,” he said.

Hill slammed “misinformation” about critical race theory “being pushed in their schools, which we know isn’t happening,” and Bell excoriated Republicans in response.

“The GOP in this country is doing a great job of confusing what’s important in this country. And I think that a lot of the leadership of that party has gone out of its way to conflate, to use buzzwords and scary things like woke and CRT, when really what they don’t want to do is what that woman said, is teach an accurate rendition of history to our kids,” Bell said.

