WATCH: Trump 2024 March Rolls Down 5th Ave In New York City, Featuring Massive Flag of Pelosi as a Demon
LIVE: TRUMP SAVE AMERICA FLAG UNFURLING: NEW YORK CITY https://t.co/GAr0wkGVWD
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 5, 2021
President Donald Trump supporters rolled down 5th avenue in New York City on Friday afternoon with massive “Trump 2024” banners.
#NYC a esta hora | Seguidores de Donald Trump se toman la 5ta. Avenida de #Manhattan | Piden al republicano que se lance de nuevo a la presidencia de #EEUU en 2024 pic.twitter.com/aljO2pa6zO
— Alejandro Rincón (@ALEJOrincon) March 5, 2021
The march advertised as “Trump Save America Flag Unfurling” featured gigantic pro-Trump signage — with one banner exhibiting Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a demon of sorts.
“Love me some Diamond and Silk,” one pro-Trump demonstrator told Right Side Broadcasting Network correspondent Mike Nificent.
Nearing the end of the march, a few angry New Yorkers clashed with the Trump marchers, which RSBN claimed was a group of “Antifa” activists.
This post will be updated.
Watch above, via RSBN.
