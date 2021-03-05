LIVE: TRUMP SAVE AMERICA FLAG UNFURLING: NEW YORK CITY https://t.co/GAr0wkGVWD — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 5, 2021

President Donald Trump supporters rolled down 5th avenue in New York City on Friday afternoon with massive “Trump 2024” banners.

#NYC a esta hora | Seguidores de Donald Trump se toman la 5ta. Avenida de #Manhattan | Piden al republicano que se lance de nuevo a la presidencia de #EEUU en 2024 pic.twitter.com/aljO2pa6zO — Alejandro Rincón (@ALEJOrincon) March 5, 2021

The march advertised as “Trump Save America Flag Unfurling” featured gigantic pro-Trump signage — with one banner exhibiting Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a demon of sorts.

“Love me some Diamond and Silk,” one pro-Trump demonstrator told Right Side Broadcasting Network correspondent Mike Nificent.

Nearing the end of the march, a few angry New Yorkers clashed with the Trump marchers, which RSBN claimed was a group of “Antifa” activists.

This post will be updated.

Watch above, via RSBN.

