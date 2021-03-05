comScore Watch: Trump 2024 March Rolls Down 5th Ave In New York City
'LOTS OF CRAZINESS HERE!'

WATCH: Trump 2024 March Rolls Down 5th Ave In New York City, Featuring Massive Flag of Pelosi as a Demon

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 5th, 2021, 4:29 pm

President Donald Trump supporters rolled down 5th avenue in New York City on Friday afternoon with massive “Trump 2024” banners.

The march advertised as “Trump Save America Flag Unfurling” featured gigantic pro-Trump signage — with one banner exhibiting Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a demon of sorts.

“Love me some Diamond and Silk,” one pro-Trump demonstrator told Right Side Broadcasting Network correspondent Mike Nificent.

Nearing the end of the march, a few angry New Yorkers clashed with the Trump marchers, which RSBN claimed was a group of “Antifa” activists.

This post will be updated. 

Watch above, via RSBN.

