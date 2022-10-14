WATCH: Trump-Backed Herschel Walker Doesn’t Hesitate To Say Biden Beat Trump When Asked At Debate

Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker didn’t hesitate at all to say President Joe Biden beat former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election when a debate moderator asked.

Walker faced off with incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in a hotly-anticipated televised debate Friday night, during which the subject of the 2020 presidential election came up.

It has become a regular feature of debates for Republicans to be asked if President Biden won, often resulting in some furious footwork around a direct answer. And as moderator Tina Tyus-Shaw noted, the question has added significance in Georgia, where Trump’s attempt to overthrow the election is the subject of a grand jury investigation.

“In 2020, Georgia became the epicenter for questions on voter fraud. We’d like to hear your thoughts in 60 seconds. Did President Biden defeat former President Donald Trump in 2020?” Tyus-Shaw asked.

But Walker very quickly conceded Biden and Warnock won, and pivoted to attacking both men during the exchange:

MR. WALKER: And did President Biden win? TINA TYUS-SHAW: That is the question. TINA TYUS-SHAW: President Biden won and Senator Warnock won. That’s the reason I decided to run, because we need a change in Washington. We need leaders that’s going to stand up to foreign leaders. And we need people that’s going to stand up for people in Georgia. Because Senator Warnock, he went to Washington, but he forgot about Georgia. And I want to stand for the people of Georgia he just mentioned. He stands for the people of Georgia. But can he tell me why he voted with Joe Biden 96% of the time? If he was standing for Georgia, that tells you that he’s for Joe Biden I’m for Georgia. TINA TYUS-SHAW: Mr. Walker, thank you. Now, before we move on, gentlemen. SEN. WARNOCK: I’d like to respond. TINA TYUS-SHAW: To that. I will give you that opportunity, sir. I will give you that opportunity, Senator. You have 15 seconds to respond. SEN. WARNOCK: It is very clear that my opponent would rather be running against anybody except me. But I am ready to run. There are only two people are going to who are going to sit in this seat, either me or my opponent. And I think this race is about who’s ready to represent the people of Georgia. And I’m thinking about them every single day. MR. WALKER: But if he cut from the same cloth and 96% of the time, I’m running he and Joe Biden because they’re the same.

Watch above via NewsNation.

