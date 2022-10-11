JUST IN: Bombshell Jan. 6 Witness Cassidy Hutchinson Cooperating With Georgia Trump Grand Jury

Bombshell Jan. 6 witness and ex-Trump White House official Cassidy Hutchinson will cooperate with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in her grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump‘s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Hutchinson is the former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who set the political media world on fire when she dropped bombshell after bombshell at a surprise hearing of the January 6 committee in July.

And on Monday, CNN’s Sara Murray and Jason Morris were the first to report that Hutchinson will cooperate with the special grand jury investigating Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia:

An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election has secured cooperation from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, correspondent Jessica Schneider laid out the news for anchor Kate Bolduan:

Yeah, you know, Kate, she was that key witness over the summer for the January 6th committee because, of course, she was able to give key insight about what her boss, then chief of staff Mark Meadows was doing on and around January 6th. So, now, the Fulton County district attorney is really hoping to get similar insight about any possible involvement or knowledge that Meadows had in efforts to overturn the election. So my colleague Sara Murray has in fact confirmed that the D.A. has secured Cassidy Hutchinson’s cooperation. And since they’ve so far been unsuccessfully in getting Meadows himself to testify, they’re actually still trying to secure his testimony, Hutchinson really might be able to give some insight since meadows, there were two things of note. He was on that notorious phone call between Trump and Georgia secretary of state in early January 2021 where Trump of course asked Raffensperger to find more votes. And then meadows also made a surprise visit to a Cobb County, Georgia, location in December 2020, just a month after the election, where officials were conducting an absentee ballot signature audit. So, really, the D.A. probably wants to know more about information about what meadow what’s doing there. And Cassidy Hutchinson, Kate, really could provide some answers here, since we know he was constantly by his side. So, Georgia investigators, they will talk to Hutchinson at some point even though they are shifting into this quiet period before the midterms to not disrupt the election. But our team has previously reported that they could wrap up the Georgia investigation just after the election and even begin issuing indictments as soon as December. So, no doubt, Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony could be key to some of that — Kate.

Watch above via CNN.

