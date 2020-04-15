WATCH: Trump Threatens to LEAVE Press Briefing if Reporter Doesn’t Stop Asking Question

President Donald Trump threatened to walk out of his own press conference unless Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem stopped trying to ask a question after Trump called on him.

Trump held a White House coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden Tuesday — relocating from the confines of the Brady briefing room — where he spoke and took questions for about an hour.

But he couldn’t make it through more than a few seconds of Karem’s question, in which the reporter mentioned the numbers of deaths and infections from the Covid-19 disease, and tried to ask Trump about his influence over people who don’t want to follow social distancing guidelines.

Before Karem could get his entire question out, Trump shut him down and tried to take a question from NBC News’ Hans Nichols, who also attempted to interrupt Karem.

When Karem continued to ask the question he’d been called on to ask, Trump threatened to leave if he didn’t stop asking:

Karem: Today: 600,000 cases, 25,000 deaths. I know you want to bring — blame the WHO, but I’ve spoken to hundreds of people across the country in the last few weeks who say they still can’t get tested and that they aren’t social distancing because they saw — Trump: So the governors — Karem: Wait — wait a minute. Let me finish. Trump: Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Karem: So they aren’t — Trump: Excuse me. Excuse me. I know — I know your question. You ready? Karem: Well, no, you don’t. No — Trump: The governors — the governors are supposed to do testing. It’s up to the governors. (to Hans Nichols) Go ahead please. Karem: That’s not the question. Wait a minute, Mr. President. That’s not the question. Trump: Go ahead please. Nichols: Mr. President, if we could just — if we could just get back — Karem: The question — the question was — Trump: Quiet. Quiet. Karem: The question, Mr. President — Trump: Quiet. Karem: The question is — Nichols: If we could just get back to May 1. Mr. President, how many — Karem: — they say that they are not — that they are following your lead, that they are not social distancing. Trump: The governors are doing the testing. It’s now not up — and it hasn’t been up — to the federal government. Go ahead. Karem: That’s not what I’m asking. The question is about social distancing, sir. Nichols: Mr. President, I have a quick follow on the WHO, but if May 1 — Karem: The question is if — Trump: I told them when they put this guy here, it’s nothing but trouble. He’s a showboat. Karem: I’m just trying to ask you a question. Trump: If you keep talking, I’ll leave — Karem: I’m just trying to ask a question. Trump: — and you can have it out with the rest of these people. Karem: I’m just trying to ask a question. I’m just — Trump: If you keep talking, I’m going to leave and you can have it out with them. Karem: It’s a simple question. Trump: Just a loudmouth.

At previous briefings, Trump has called himself a “wartime president.”

