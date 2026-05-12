MS NOW Host Roasts Trump Over ‘Meandering’ and ‘Surreal’ Oval Office Rant on Shooting Down Missiles

MS NOW host Ali Velshi roasted President Donald Trump over an Oval Office rant that he called “meandering” and “surreal,” and which included a recreation of a missile intercept complete with sound effects.

Trump departs for a high-stakes trip to Beijing, China this week, but when he was asked about the summit during an Oval Office event on Monday, he veered off into a lengthy and bonkers digression.

On Monday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Last Word, Velshi set the table for Trump’s trip to China with a commentary that painted the president as weak and the United States as diminished by him.

To illustrate the point, Velshi played some clips from that White House event:

ALI VELSHI: That came after Donald Trump said this about a ceasefire. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I would say the ceasefire is on massive life support where the doctor walks in and says, sir, your loved one has approximately a 1 percent chance of living. (END VIDEO CLIP) VELSHI: During what was supposed to be a maternal health care event in the Oval Office, Donald Trump launched into a meandering and sometimes surreal monologue after he was asked about this really important upcoming China. Trump began by saying that he has a great relationship with President Xi. Then he went on to call Iranian leaders lunatics, before marveling at what he described as the coolness of military operators intercepting missiles within seconds. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) TRUMP: We had 111 shot at one of our ships over a very short period of time, out of 111 missiles going at 3,000 miles an hour, all 111 missiles were knocked down into the ocean prior, long prior to arriving at the target. And the cool guys, the coolest guys are the guys that do this. You know they’re not brawn. They’re brain. They sit there, missile shot. You got to see it happening. Missiles coming. They got like about 13 seconds to make a decision. It’s not like, gee, let’s figure it out. They make a wrong calculation. You know, you lose some — a lot of men, a lot of men and a lot of billion dollars times 10 ships. So — but there’s a level of coolness. That missile shot, they look bah, bah, bah, bah, bah, bah, bah, bah, bah. And you know they’re going — heading 47 degrees north 1,300 feet, going 3,000 miles an hour. Okay, we have it in our side. Fire bomb, 10 seconds left. Let me tell you, they need smart people. These people are smart. And they’re so smart that they’re cool. (END VIDEO CLIP) VELSHI: To be clear, nobody disputes the extraordinary skill of American service members operating missile defense systems under pressure. But what Americans heard from the president today was not clarity. The lack of clarity from the president of the United States carries consequences.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Last Word.

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