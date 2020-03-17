comScore

WATCH: Trump’s Response at Briefing Has Verified Twitter Calling BS on Trump’s Coronavirus Test

By Tommy ChristopherMar 17th, 2020, 9:41 am

President Donald Trump raised a lot of eyebrows Monday when he was asked what it was like to be tested for the coronavirus, and gave a response that many found sketchier than gas station sushi.

Trump took questions during a briefing on the pandemic, and at one point was asked, “What was it like taking the test?”

“Not — not something I want to do every day, I can tell you that,” Trump said, haltingly. ” It’s — you know, it’s a little bit of a — it’s a little bit of — of good doctors in the White House. But it’s a test. It’s a test. It’s a medical test. Nothing pleasant about it.”

That response drew intense criticism — and accusations of outright lying — from well-known journalists, media figures, and other prominent users on Twitter. Soledad O’Brien, for example, noted the unconvincing tenor of the response.

But former RNC Chairman and current MSNBC analyst Michael Steele was more direct, and supported his accusation by pointing out the simplicity of the test.

MSNBC’s Rick Tyler was similarly blunt, and also gross.

That skepticism stretched as far as the eye could see.

There were celebrity doubters.


Some people actually thought he took the test, though.

The White House released a statement about Trump’s coronavirus test that consisted of a memorandum from Navy Dr. Sean Conley detailing the result, falsification of which would be a breach of several oaths.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

