WATCH: Trump’s Response at Briefing Has Verified Twitter Calling BS on Trump’s Coronavirus Test

President Donald Trump raised a lot of eyebrows Monday when he was asked what it was like to be tested for the coronavirus, and gave a response that many found sketchier than gas station sushi.

Trump took questions during a briefing on the pandemic, and at one point was asked, “What was it like taking the test?”

“Not — not something I want to do every day, I can tell you that,” Trump said, haltingly. ” It’s — you know, it’s a little bit of a — it’s a little bit of — of good doctors in the White House. But it’s a test. It’s a test. It’s a medical test. Nothing pleasant about it.”

That response drew intense criticism — and accusations of outright lying — from well-known journalists, media figures, and other prominent users on Twitter. Soledad O’Brien, for example, noted the unconvincing tenor of the response.

Sounds like he’s lying about taking the test. https://t.co/BrTCwlEbTj — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) March 16, 2020

But former RNC Chairman and current MSNBC analyst Michael Steele was more direct, and supported his accusation by pointing out the simplicity of the test.

Stop it. You didn’t take the test Trump. It’s an oral or nasal swab. “It’s a little bit of a…” what?! It’s a cotton ball on the end of a stick, for crying out loud. https://t.co/M18qk3cRY6 — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) March 16, 2020

MSNBC’s Rick Tyler was similarly blunt, and also gross.

He did obviously didn’t take it unless it’s an anal swab then perhaps he did. https://t.co/XKGAKqEgZ4 — Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) March 16, 2020

That skepticism stretched as far as the eye could see.

See why it’s a problem when the press says “Trump tests negative for Coronavirus.” Journalism fails AGAIN. He appears to be lying about even taking the test. Yet time & again his words are presented as fact. This is why there’s a HUGE disconnect between voters and broadcasters. https://t.co/GbvD25B2tf — Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) March 17, 2020

It’s a swab up your nose for two seconds. https://t.co/JAJYmeqH5V — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) March 16, 2020

It’s a nasal swab not an MRI. https://t.co/RkRwJ9RzTm — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 16, 2020

Authentic 5th Avenue gibberish. He didn’t take the test. He doesn’t even know how the test is administered. https://t.co/H7LoXQM5qs — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) March 16, 2020

A swab is unpleasant? As everyone says, he lied about taking it. https://t.co/ivR3B1HqeZ — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) March 16, 2020

There were celebrity doubters.

when u did not take the test https://t.co/Auh9ETUZw8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2020

He can’t describe it. He didn’t take it. He’s a fucking liar. Every goddamned thing out of his orange bloated face is a lie. https://t.co/S5zkfb4r3x — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 16, 2020



Some people actually thought he took the test, though.

from what I’ve read they test by shoving swabs way up your nostrils so this almost makes me think he really did get tested https://t.co/hjnoqsya2M — Very very ready Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) March 16, 2020

Unlike all the replies, I’m actually not in the “he’s lying” camp for once. I’m guessing he got the nasal swab, which for me went about 4 inches deep. It’s … fine, but definitely not pleasant. https://t.co/jWdozPlwCm — David Griner (@griner) March 17, 2020

Can you imagine what Trumpsters would say if a Democratic president said this? Even more: A female Democratic president? What a baby. I had four wisdom teeth out with a local anesthetic and, basically, pliers. Grow up. https://t.co/Mdow6ffE4m — Brett Arends (@BrettArends) March 16, 2020

The White House released a statement about Trump’s coronavirus test that consisted of a memorandum from Navy Dr. Sean Conley detailing the result, falsification of which would be a breach of several oaths.

