President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19, the coronavirus, according to CNN.

The White House released a memorandum from Trump’s physician stating that the president “remains symptom-free” one week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation at his Florida home in Mar-a-Lago where he was exposed to the coronavirus.

Yesterday, Trump was tested for the coronavirus and the test results back tonight have confirmed that he is negative for the virus.

White House says Trump’s coronavirus test came back negative pic.twitter.com/CAzW1jYu0x — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 14, 2020

