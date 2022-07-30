WATCH: White House Doc Kevin O’Connor Predicted He’ll Be On the Job in 5 Years After Biden ‘Capably Wins’ Reelection

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor predicted he’d still be on the job in 5 years after President Joe Biden “capably wins” reelection in a January interview.

Dr. O’Connor was briefly the focus of intense media interest during the week Biden anticlimactically fought off a mild Covid illness, but the public had to be content with daily letters updating the president’s condition rather than an appearance by O’Connor himself. Now, O’Connor is back on the Covid update beat with Saturday’s news that the president has tested positive a second time.

Politico’s West Wing Playbook — authored by Alex Thompson, Adam Cancryn, and Max Tani — stepped into that breach with a deep-ish dive into the doc that included flagging a January interview with the Federation of State Medical Boards:

“He tells a joke a minute, and a funny one every four minutes,” said one former Biden aide who likes O’Connor and finds the trait endearing. As proof, in an interview earlier this year with the Federation of State Medical Boards, O’Connor quipped: “I joined a cult – I’m a Pelotonian.” It was a reference to the exercise bike the president also has been known to ride. Was this one of the 25 percent of his funny lines? You decide.

That joke was part of a longer answer that dealt with some of the more unnerving aspects of life in the White House medical unit:

You ever been driving in at work and you got a great song on the radio? The music’s playing loud. You get the wind in your face and you’re thinking, “You know, this is going to be a great day.” Please turn around. Go home, because I don’t want you near me. We’re not in the great day business. And so. Yeah, I don’t like the word just. Yeah, don’t put the word just in. Funny thing, it’s not just a walk through the kitchen. It’s not just a motorcade. It’s not just anything. Everything’s important. And so that attention to detail, can make you a little wrapped, a little tight. But as far as wellness, yeah. The one thing I’ve done that’s been pretty good recently is I joined a cult. I’m a Pelotonian. I do the Peloton. It’s not an endorsement, you know, but– I don’t know anything about their corporate structure or their, you know, their production. But I like the product. And it’s something that, between the music and the coaches and and I know the cheap psychology that’s being played on me, but it gets an overweight guy in his fifties, you know, to look forward to working out.

And asked where he sees himself in 5 or 10 years, O’Connor took the question as an opportunity to talk a little trash on Biden’s behalf:

Yeah, but yeah, five years of of course, I’ll be taking care of President Biden, who will be comfortably in his second term after capably winning his election. I’m teasing, but no, I will, you know, let that decide my fate there. But in ten, be kind of cool to be a grandpa with a lake house. But I don’t think I’ll be leaving medicine. Yeah, I haven’t found anything else I’m that good at. And yeah, that gives me this fulfillment. And so I’ll be teaching, I’ll be treating patients and yeah, put an occasional paper or two out.

Watch above via FSMB.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com