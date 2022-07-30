Dem Rep Blames Staffer For Tweet From His Account Calling Critic ‘Borderline Retarded’ and a ‘F**king Dips**t’

Illinois Democrat Rep. Chuy Garcia issued an apology placing blame on a staffer after his Twitter account sent out a vulgar tweet lashing out at a random critic, using both profanity and the slur “borderline retarded.”

Two Friday tweets were deleted from the Democrat’s account, one of which responded to a critic by saying, “you are borderline retarded ya fucking dipshit.”

The original tweet that sparked the bizarre exchange was Garcia’s account announcing that the congressman had voted for an “assault weapons ban” and calling on the Senate to pass the legislation.

“Now it’s the Senate’s turn to pass it and send it to President [Joe] Biden’s desk,” the original tweet reads.

“Never even heard of this guy and I won’t comply even if his silly law passes,” a Twitter user with the handle Anarcho3D wrote in a quote tweet, which then earned Garcia’s response.

Rep. Chuy García (D-IL) tweeted profanities and a slur in response to a random Twitter account with 531 followers who trolled him. pic.twitter.com/LUjqWnDoxd — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) July 30, 2022

The account has approximately 830 followers, as of this writing and the account responded to the vulgarity by celebrating seemingly triggering the Democrat.

“Did I make the worthless little congressman upset?” the account tweeted to the congressman.

Did I make the worthless little congressman upset? — Anarcho3D (@Anarcho3D) July 30, 2022

According to Garcia, however, it was not him tweeting.

In a Saturday statement from spokesperson Fabiola Rodríguez-Ciampoli, a staffer was blamed for the “unauthorized tweet.” Disciplinary action will be taken, the statement promised.

The statement reads:

Last night a member of Congressman Garcia’s staff posted an unauthorized tweet from the Congressman’s account using profanities and offensive language to individuals living with disabilities. The language used was absolutely inappropriate and inconsistent with Congressman Garcia’s history. The individual responsible will be held accountable and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

