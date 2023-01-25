WATCH: Whoopi and Sunny Defend Pence On Docs — Laugh At Idea ‘Hang Mike Pence!’ Rioters Chased Him Out of DC

The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin simultaneously defended and roasted former Vice President Mike Pence over classified documents that were found at Pence’s Indiana home.

Amid two roiling cases of classified documents being found in private spaces, CNN reported Tuesday afternoon that a third can of worms has been opened in the form of about a dozen documents that were discovered in Pence’s home and immediately turned over.

On Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, Goldberg opened the show by laughing uproariously as she joked about the latest revelation, and the notion that Pence wound up with the documents because he was being chased out of town by pro-Trump rioters bent on hanging him.

Hostin made similar comments, but also made what seemed to be a sincere defense of Pence on the basis that the then-VP’s exit from office was extremely chaotic:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Well, I hate to tell you all this, but as it turns out, I, too, have found classified documents in my garage. I called Merrick Garland to come and get. I don’t know what happened, you know. And he said to me, you know, Whoop, because he always calls me Whoop. Mike Pence just found some in his garage as well. But that didn’t surprise me as much because I figured he was trying to get out of there relatively quickly. Cuz they had all of those, you know, “Hang Mike Pence”– So, you know, he was packing stuff together. SUNNY HOSTIN: Very valid point! … SUNNY HOSTIN: I feel like Pence does get a little bit of a pass. Because it was the insurrection and it was Hang Mike Pence, and he was (inaudible) sneaking around, sneaking out. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Yeah! Yeah! SUNNY HOSTIN: …get out of there quickly. I completely understand that. And I’m not a Pence fan although I feel now… JOY BEHAR: Are you saying he took the documents that day? SUNNY HOSTIN: I think I think maybe a staffer put them in there. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: There might have been a box on his desk, who knows?

Watch above via ABC’s The View.

