Biden Spox Scolds ‘Media Who Stir Up Controversy To Get Attention’ On-Camera During Briefing on Docs Probe

Special Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to White House Counsel’s Office Ian Sams scolded members of the media who “stir up controversy to get attention” or screen time.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has undergone one hellish bombardment after another over the classified documents discovered by Biden aides in private storage spaces — including his Wilmington home — which are now under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Sams briefed reporters on a Zoom call Monday specifically on the subject of classified documents that were found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a private office. It was the second such briefing Sams — who is the White House spokesman for oversight and investigations — has conducted in the space of a week.

I asked Sams two questions, including one about the White House press complaint that even though Sams briefed reporters, it wasn’t done live and on camera. Sams pointed out the multiple briefings he has done and his availability for media interviews, and rapped grandstanding reporters:

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Hi, Ian. This is Tommy.

MR. SAMS: Hi.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I guess, I really have two questions. The first one is: Last week, after you briefed all of us, some of our colleagues went to Karine’s briefing and complained that even though you answered questions, that it wasn’t live and it wasn’t televised. And I’m wondering what you would say to that complaint and — and what — whether or not there’s a possibility you would brief for the cameras and just sort of let everybody ask all their questions until they’re blue in the face.

And then my second question, just because I’m sure somebody is going to ask it, is — the documents that were retrieved or returned over when Trump had his — Mar-a-Lago was raided, they took pictures and published those. Do you have any idea why that wasn’t done in this case? Thank you.

MR. SAMS: Thanks for that question. On the second one, you know, I’d refer you to DOJ on sort of specific questions about their — their processes when it comes to activities like this. I certainly don’t want to speak for those or comment on any potential ongoing investigation involving anyone else.

So, in terms of that second question, I would refer you to DOJ.

On the first one, look, I have certainly endeavored to give all of you in the press corps access to the information that you need. I’ve taken your questions a couple times. I’ve made myself available for media interviews.

Look, I think that there’s some of this — in every presidency, you know, there are many people out there in the media who sort of try to stir up controversy to get attention or — or time on camera. But I think it’s important to sort of take a step back here while we’re having this conversation about these — these issues to look at the sort of underlying issue that we’re talking about here. The underlying issue that we’re talking about here is that as soon as the President’s personal team noticed something, they immediately and promptly and transparently disclosed that to the proper authorities.

They noticed a document with a classified marking; they immediately contacted the appropriate authorities.

And ever since that moment, they have been and we, as the White House, have been fully cooperative with the proper reviews throughout this process. That’s what we’re talking about.

And — and throughout this process, we’ve tried to give you guys public information as it’s appropriate, consistent with that ongoing investigation to respect the integrity of that investigation. Because, again, the President has been very clear going all the way back to the campaign. He sees the Justice Department as independent — very important to keep them independent, to not influence their decision-making.

And I know for, you know, a lot of you guys who have been covering this for the last few years especially, that may be a foreign concept.

But I think that the American people see it for what it is, which is the President respecting the appropriate entity who is doing an investigation and ensuring that they have the independence they need to conduct that investigation.

And so, you know, we’ll continue to take your questions and answer your questions about this to try to help you understand the underlying information as best we can, consistent with respect of the ongoing investigation. And I hope that — that we can continue this conversation.