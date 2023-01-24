BREAKING: Classified Docs Found at Mike Pence’s Home

Former Vice President Mike Pence revealed Tuesday that multiple classified documents were found in his Indiana home. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are currently facing probes into their handling of classified materials.

As first reported by CNN, Pence turned over the documents earlier this month.

“Vice President Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence,” wrote Greg Jacob, Pence’s representative to the archives. “Vice President Pence understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry.”

Pence informed Congress this week that materials marked as classified were found in his Indiana home. The documents are from his time as vice president under Trump.

Pence’s attorney revealed the documents were found on January 18 to the White House Liaison Division National Archives and Records Administration, Fox News reported. Other documents found that weren’t marked classified were driven from Pence’s Indiana home to the National Archives in Washington D.C.

Pence’s team searched his home and office following news of batches of documents being found in Biden’s possession from his time as vice president. Pence’s team reportedly put the documents marked as classified into a safe once they were found. The Department of Justice will ultimately determine whether the materials are actually classified.

After finding the allegedly classified documents, Pence’s lawyer negotiated with the FBI to have the materials picked up the very same evening.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com