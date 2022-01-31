WATCH: Wild Dashcam Footage Captures Florida Man Shooting at Other Driver in Road Rage Incident

Florida man Eric Popper has taken road rage to the next level, shooting at another driver in the middle of I-95 in Miami-Dade County.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which occurred on June 21, 2021, shows Popper opening fire inside of his own car after hearing something hit the vehicle.

“You hear a bang on Mr. Popper’s car, akin to a gunshot, which precipitated the whole incident, so in this matter, the audio and video evidence we believe exonerates him,” Popper’s attorney, Robert Gershman, said in a statement to NBC Miami, later telling ABC his reaction was “justified.”

While Popper claimed that he started shooting after he believed he was shot at first, the police report states that the other driver said he did not have a gun and threw a water bottle at Popper’s car.

ABC’s Victor Oquendo reported that while over a dozen shots were fired, nobody was injured during the incident.

The dashcam footage, which was was recently released to media outlets, shows Popper listening to music while driving before he turns around, checks his rearview window, and picks up his gun.

Video then shows Popper holding the gun to the passenger seat window and waiting for the other driver to pass him before beginning to shoot.

Popper, who has a hearing set for April, turned himself in following the incident and was bonded out of jail. He currently faces two-second degree felony charges that could sentence him to 15 years in prison.

Watch above, via ABC.

