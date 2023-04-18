‘We’re Not Done Yet’: Dominion Attorney Says ‘Some Other People’ Have ‘Accountability Coming’ After Massive Fox Settlement

Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems spoke to the press on Tuesday after they settled their defamation lawsuit with Fox News for an astounding $787.5 million.

Lawyers Steven Shackelford and Davida Brook both made brief statements and made clear that they are pressing on with additional defamation lawsuits. While they didn’t mention any individual or company by name, Dominion is still suing OAN and Newsmax over similar allegations.

“Hi. Steven Shackelford with Susman Godfrey, I am so proud to be here today representing Dominion. It’s a great day for the company, although a bittersweet day for the company,” Shackelford began, adding:

As I was preparing today to give the opening that we never got to and I got to give, I was reminded of the hell that the Dominion employees went through and continue to go through to this day. Money is accountability, and we got that today from Fox, but we’re not done yet. We’ve got some other people who have some accountability coming towards them. And I’m very proud of the team from Susman Godfrey that has worked tirelessly for this case. And we’ll move right on to the next one. Thank you.

As Shackelford wrapped his statement, reporters yelled questions trying to better understand the details of the settlement.

“Davida Brook, Susman Godfrey, one last thank you. Which is really to all of you for being with us on this journey. We appreciate what you’ve done to help us and to help expose what we were able to discover over the course of this process. And so thank you and we’ll see you at the next one,” added Brook.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

