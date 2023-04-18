‘This Is Difficult To Say With a Straight Face’: Jake Tapper Loses It When Reading Fox Statement About ‘Journalistic Standards’

CNN’s Jake Tapper had to pause several times to compose himself while reading Fox News’ statement about Tuesday’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

“Fox putting a positive face on what can only be interpreted as one of the ugliest and most embarrassing moments in the history of journalism,” Tapper said. “Fox issued a statement saying, ‘We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute.'”

He then chuckled and sarcastically repeated “dispute.”

“‘…dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects’–I’m sorry. This is going to be difficult to say with a straight face,” Tapper said in a rare moment of losing his composure.

“‘This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards,'” Tapper made a face before continuing. “‘We are hopeful that our’–sorry. ‘We are hopeful that our decision to resolve the dispute with Dominion amicably instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.'”

A Delaware federal court announced the massive settlement between Fox and Dominion Tuesday afternoon, just after a jury of six men and six women had been seated.

In a press conference in front of the courthouse, Dominion’s president said, “Fox has admitted to telling lies.”

Other than the hefty price tag, which was lower than the $1.6 billion Dominion had been seeking, the terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed. A trial could have seen such Fox notables as Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Rupert Murdoch on the witness stand.

Watch via CNN above.

