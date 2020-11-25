The White House Press Secretary’s office released a more detailed statement on Wednesday evening, defending Donald Trump’s full pardon of his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, following the president’s initial announcement on Twitter.

“General Flynn should not require a pardon. He is an innocent man,” the statement said about Flynn, who twice voluntarily pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. The White House also claimed that the prosecution of Flynn was “the victim of partisan government officials engaged in a coordinated attempt to subvert the election of 2016.”

You can real the full statement below.

“Individuals within the outgoing administration refused to accept the choice the American people made at the ballot box and worked to undermine the peaceful transition of power,” the statement added, just minutes after news broke that Trump was inviting Pennsylvania state legislators to the White House to discuss his further attempts overturn the choice the American people made at the ballot box in the 2020 election.

