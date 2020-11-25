President Donald Trump announced that he will be granting a “Full Pardon” to Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon,” Trump wrote. “Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!”

Axios broke news Tuesday night that the president had spoken about a pardon of Flynn — and the New York Times reported Wednesday that the president is weighing a raft of pardons before leaving office in January.

