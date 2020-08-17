President Donald Trump cryptically tweeted out a short, four-word message pleading to save the U.S. Postal Service that was immediately ridiculed given the recent concerns about the USPS and the president’s own comments.

On Monday afternoon, Trump sent out an all-caps post: “SAVE THE POST OFFICE!”

SAVE THE POST OFFICE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2020

That tweet followed a post from earlier on Monday that both slammed the Post Office as having been “failing for many decades” while claiming “we simply want to MAKE THE POST OFFICE GREAT AGAIN.” But Trump offered no details of how to restore the Postal Service to fiscal solvency and instead suggested that he wanted to cut the USPS’s budget so he could save “billions of dollars a year for American Taxpayers.”

The U.S. Post Office (System) has been failing for many decades. We simply want to MAKE THE POST OFFICE GREAT AGAIN, while at the same time saving billions of dollars a year for American Taxpayers. Dems don’t have a clue! @USPostOffice911 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2020

That tweet came just an hour before yet another tweet where he cast doubts on the legitimacy of using the nation’s mail system to handle the election and falsely suggested that state ballot drop boxes are unsecured and ripe for fraud. He then repeated the false claim that “absentee ballots” somehow function differently than no excuse mail-in voting.

Some states use “drop boxes” for the collection of Universal Mail-In Ballots. So who is going to “collect” the Ballots, and what might be done to them prior to tabulation? A Rigged Election? So bad for our Country. Only Absentee Ballots acceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2020

The Post Office has become an unexpected lightning rod in the ongoing coronavirus relief negotiations, as Democrats have pushed for billions of dollars in additional funding to help rescue the service in the face of a possible deluge of extra mailed ballots during the pandemic. Trump, however, has openly resisted that funding.

Trump’s Monday tweets comes just two days after he acknowledged “I don’t know what he is doing” with regard to the radical reorganization implemented by his hand-picked Postmaster General. Likewise, the amount to a full about-face from his comments four days ago, when he openly threatened to intentionally withhold funding from the Post Office precisely so Democrats “can’t have universal mail-in voting.”

The president’s tweet today received a fair amount of social media pushback:

It’s like a corrupt criminal shouting LAW AND ORDER. Oh wait… https://t.co/IBIoMuBqv5 — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) August 17, 2020

from the Trump administration’s attacks. https://t.co/7cVoDe1vaN — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) August 17, 2020

hannibal lecter saying “SAVE ALL THOSE PEOPLE SOMEONE ATE!” https://t.co/g3vRLBYA7G — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) August 17, 2020

Total clown show. Publicly admits he’s sabotaging USPS, then tweets this. GTFO. https://t.co/otwoaX4sE1 — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 17, 2020

What a fraud. If you want to “save” the Post Office, remove the Postmaster General you installed who is trying to sabotage and privatize it, and support Congress’ efforts to adequately fund it. https://t.co/TqZLwHgDVX — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 17, 2020

