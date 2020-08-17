comScore

‘What a Fraud’: Trump Ridiculed for Now Tweeting ‘SAVE THE POST OFFICE’

By Reed RichardsonAug 17th, 2020, 6:13 pm

President Donald Trump cryptically tweeted out a short, four-word message pleading to save the U.S. Postal Service that was immediately ridiculed given the recent concerns about the USPS and the president’s own comments.

On Monday afternoon, Trump sent out an all-caps post: “SAVE THE POST OFFICE!”

That tweet followed a post from earlier on Monday that both slammed the Post Office as having been “failing for many decades” while claiming “we simply want to MAKE THE POST OFFICE GREAT AGAIN.” But Trump offered no details of how to restore the Postal Service to fiscal solvency and instead suggested that he wanted to cut the USPS’s budget so he could save “billions of dollars a year for American Taxpayers.”

That tweet came just an hour before yet another tweet where he cast doubts on the legitimacy of using the nation’s mail system to handle the election and falsely suggested that state ballot drop boxes are unsecured and ripe for fraud. He then repeated the false claim that “absentee ballots” somehow function differently than no excuse mail-in voting.

The Post Office has become an unexpected lightning rod in the ongoing coronavirus relief negotiations, as Democrats have pushed for billions of dollars in additional funding to help rescue the service in the face of a possible deluge of extra mailed ballots during the pandemic. Trump, however, has openly resisted that funding.

Trump’s Monday tweets comes just two days after he acknowledged “I don’t know what he is doing” with regard to the radical reorganization implemented by his hand-picked Postmaster General. Likewise, the amount to a full about-face from his comments four days ago, when he openly threatened to intentionally withhold funding from the Post Office precisely so Democrats “can’t have universal mail-in voting.”

The president’s tweet today received a fair amount of social media pushback:

