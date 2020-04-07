Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Wisconson voters are making the trek to the polls Tuesday despite Governor Tony Evers on Monday ordering for the election to be postponed — a mandate later reversed by the state’s conservative-leaning Supreme Court.

Following the move, backlash on Twitter was strong, with many pointing to the decision being contrary to the coronavirus guidelines issued by the CDC and not in the interest of public health.

“The virus directs us as to what our decision-making is, not human beings, and clearly I am following the science, as I always have,” Evers stated in a press release Monday.

The WI Supreme Court blocked the order from Gov. Evers late on Monday – resulting in people being mandated to vote in person at the polls come Tuesday.

BREAKING: Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks Gov. Evers’ executive order suspending all in-person voting for Tuesday’s primary. pic.twitter.com/6av08cbO0u — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 6, 2020

Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes Monday morning didn’t hold back, billing the decision to hold the election a “shit show,” while blaming the Republican-led legislature in the state.

Good morning and welcome to the Shit Show! Today’s episode has been produced by the Supreme Court and directed by the incomparable Speaker and Senate Majority leader duo. Buckle up, this one’s sure to disappoint! — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) April 7, 2020

Numerous reporters on the ground in Milwaukee and surrounding voting precincts tweeted out videos showing some voters wearing masks – with lines surrounding the polling locations to be “social distanced,” in theory:

Lines forming just 30 minutes after polls open in Milwaukee, people trying to space. Almost everyone has a mask pic.twitter.com/KVCJ7Ik0Xe — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) April 7, 2020

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, THIS is the line for in person voting as the polls open for Election Day in Wisconsin. #COVID19 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/WplsSHy9RF — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 7, 2020

A voter just sent me this video of the line outside a polling location at Riverside High School in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/osT7mQtUQx — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) April 7, 2020

Polls open in minutes. Here’s a look at the line in Waukesha, the city’s only polling location pic.twitter.com/Uqg08gannt — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) April 7, 2020

The Wisconsin native, author, and Editor-at-large of The Bulwark Charlie Sykes ahead of the heading to the polls posted a lighthearted photo of himself donning a paintball mask.

Preparing to vote in Wisconsin tomorrow pic.twitter.com/pQko3qAsip — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 7, 2020

Twitter users expressed frustration over the move to hold the election and not postpone voting:

This is an abomination. Asking people to risk their lives and spread the virus in order to vote serves neither public health nor democracy. If we see both a big spike in cases and low voter turnout in Wisconsin, I hope the politicians and judges who made this happen are proud. https://t.co/ytv6WCKOtu — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) April 7, 2020

Milwaukee, Wisconsin — a city with a population of 600,000 people — has only *5* polling locations. It once had 180. The Republican Party CLOSED *175* polling locations, refused to move the election to a safer date and is now forcing voters to choose democracy and death. https://t.co/otX2mxyL8R — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 7, 2020

Wisconsin is a wake up call for November. Last week Trump said the quiet part out loud, Republicans can’t win if everyone votes. It’s time for every state to adopt mail in voting & coronavirus safety measures at the polls. The time is now-No suppression through fear of safety. https://t.co/Eo9t9WD1IP — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 7, 2020

Citizens of Wisconsin > legislators and judges of Wisconsin. https://t.co/I4JF6CbGTs — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 7, 2020

John Roberts and his fellow Republican appointees think Wisconsin voters should have to choose between dying a lonely death on a ventilator or being disenfranchised while they conduct business remotely. https://t.co/ER7pnqXk66 — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) April 7, 2020

The Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald rejected attempts by the Democratic governor to move the election. We’re now getting a clear picture of people putting themselves at risk. This was avoidable. https://t.co/0E8j1Y6x6k — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 7, 2020

Absurd. What an embarrassment for Wisconsin. https://t.co/UGuNEhF3Nw — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) April 7, 2020

