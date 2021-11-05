Yale University Evacuated Following Multiple Bomb Threats

Multiple bomb threats were called in around Yale University’s campus on Friday, according to the Yale Daily News, forcing several buildings to be evacuated.

“The threats were called in, and out of an abundance of caution multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene, including the Yale and New Haven police departments,” reported the Yale Daily News. “The University Theater, Jonathan Edwards College, the Yale Art Gallery, Vanderbilt Hall, Bingham Hall, Welch Hall and Grace Hopper college have all been evacuated, per a 2:35 p.m. Yale Alert.”

Students in each building were brought to the New Haven Green, located in the downtown district of the Connecticut city.

The university’s Old Campus is currently blocked off from traffic and passersby while High Street is currently blocked at its intersection with George Street.

According to the paper, an email from Benjamin Franklin College Operations Manager Suzanne McDermott said the University has disabled gate access to all residential colleges “for the time being.”

Head of Pauli Murray College Tina Lu additionally wrote in an email that the police are likely “acting out of an abundance of caution” by closing the gates, telling students she would provide more information once it became available.

“They didn’t say why, they just said it was an evacuation,” Yale student Harrison Bushnell said, noting he was in Linsly-Chittenden Hall when a police officer announced that those in the building needed to evacuate.

“I was just in a session about a class that’s going to be offered in the spring, and then they came in and said we all had to go to the North Green,” he added.

