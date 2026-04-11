Bill Maher Hits Trump For Deal To ‘Save Face’ After Bonkers Threat To Kill ‘Whole Civilization’

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher called out President Donald Trump’s ceasefire deal as a way to “save face” after his civilization-killing threat, but that we “have to pretend” the Strait of Hormuz” is open.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, bioethicist, oncologist, and New York Times bestselling author of the book “Eat Your Ice Cream: Six Simple Rules for a Long and Healthy Life.”

The panel guests were Douglas Murray, New York Post contributor and bestselling author of the book “On Democracies and Death Cults: Israel and the Future of Civilization”; and Paul Rieckhoff, national security and political analyst, founder of Independent Veterans of America (IVA), and host of the podcast “Independent Americans with Paul Rieckhoff.”

During his monologue, Maher hit topics like the Artemis II landing and First Lady Melania Trump’s presser — and a sharp jab about the ceasefire deal:

BILL MAHER: I know it’s very exciting because it’s four o’clock here, Pacific time. We’re about an hour from the splashdown of Artemis II. And I think everyone on Earth, we have the same question for the astronauts. Do you have any guess?

No, I mean, at a time when there’s a lot of tension going on here on Earth, this is kind of the feel-good story that is everybody excited, everybody wherever I go, Bill, did you see the photos?

Yeah, I saw them, Earth, as I’ve always seen it. I’m sorry, I don’t mean to be the wet blanket on the moon. I just don’t get it.

I mean, everybody’s like, you know, if we’re on the moon, we can get to Mars. I don’t want to go there either. Okay? There’s nothing out there except other rocks. Let’s fix the sh*t show here on Earth.

But I will tell you this, when the astronauts get back, the world will look so differently than when they left a week ago when we had won the war in Iran.

Uh, now we don’t, well, actually, we have a ceasefire. We have a Ceasefire, whatever that means. Yes, we came to an agreement with Iran. We agreed to stop bombing them and they agreed to start being bombed, so, you know, it’s kind of mutual and, uh, well.

This happened after Trump–. He runs this war by his posts, you know, and he posted that he was going to wipe out their whole civilization. And he said, you what, I am not bluffing. Did you see what I did to Atlantic City?

Uh, oh, I kid the president, but, oh no, this guy, this Trump character, he ain’t playing here. I mean, he also posted on Easter, Easter, he posted, “Open the f*cking straight,” that’s not my f*cking, that his. “Open the f*cking strait, you crazy bastards, or be living in hell.”.

And then he finished it by writing, I swear to God, praise be Allah. That was just to appeal to Gen Z.

But, you know, it’s still all about this Strait of Hormuz, where we get all the oil, we need the oil.

And, you now, apparently this agreement we have, we have to save face and not, you know, kill everybody in Iran by pretending that it’s open, although it’s kind of not.

Iran is charging a toll. It’s two million dollars to get in. Same as Disneyland.