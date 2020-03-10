Former Vice President Joe Biden got into a heated exchange with a Detroit autoworker over gun rights Tuesday, with votes coming in during the Michigan primary.

“You are actively trying to diminish our second amendment right and take away our guns,” one autoworker yelled at Biden while appearing to be looking at his phone.

“You’re full of shit,” Biden fired back, adding, “I support the second amendment.”

“From the very beginning, I have a shotgun, I have a 20 gauge, a 12 gauge, my son’s hunt,” Biden said, adding, “I’m not taking your gun away at all.”

“If you need 100 rounds,” Biden said, before being interrupted while trying to find common ground with the union member.

Biden then dismissed viral videos the autoworker was citing as not accurate and mentioned “AR-14’s.”

“Look, here’s the deal, here’s the deal,” Biden said. “Are you able to own a machine gun? Under the law?”

Biden’s campaign has said previously that if elected, he would ban assault weapons.

“Machine guns are illegal,” the autoworker responded.

“That’s right,” Biden responded, adding, “So are AR-15’s illegal…”

There are more deaths in America from handguns then what you call assault rifles,” the autoworker said, “why are you advocating for assault rifles…”

The autoworker then continued to argue with the former Vice President before being pulled away by a union leader.

WATCH: “You’re full of sh*t,” @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.” “I support the Second Amendment,” Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

In an earlier video, Biden can be seen glad-handing with the union members, as the autoworker loomed, spoiling for his argument.

