Pentagon Wants Troops at Trump’s UFC Event — But They ‘MUST MEET CURRENT WAIST-HEIGHT RATIO’

Per The Washington Post, the Pentagon is reportedly seeking hundreds of service members to attend President Donald Trump’s upcoming UFC event on the White House lawn — but prospective attendees will need to satisfy physical fitness requirements and cover their own travel costs.

According to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter and internal memos reviewed by the newspaper, Defense Department officials have circulated messages across multiple military branches in recent days in an attempt to identify troops who can attend the June 14 event, dubbed “UFC Freedom 250.”

The fights are part of Trump’s broader plans to both celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and his own 80th birthday, and will take place on the White House South Lawn with set-up already underway.

These internal communications indicate that officials are specifically looking for junior enlisted personnel and junior officers. One Air Force memo reportedly states that eligible troops “MUST MEET CURRENT WAIST-HEIGHT RATIO and current physical fitness standard” and will be expected to show up in short-sleeve dress uniforms.

The report also detailed that travel expenses for service members will be “member-procured,” meaning attendees will be responsible for arranging and paying for their own transportation. As the Post noted, “junior troops make up the military’s lowest pay grades.”

Another internal message, which was posted on Facebook and referenced in the article, described the search for attendees as a “quick-turn tasking” and stressed that “tickets must be distributed to genuine UFC fans, not solely to high-ranking DVs,” meaning distinguished visitors.

It added, “Commands are encouraged to identify and nominate personnel from installations and units outside the NCR,” referring to the D.C. area, and specified the required waist-height ratio as “less than 0.55.”

Pentagon spokesman Joel Valdez declined to comment on the effort, according to the paper. The UFC also did not immediately respond to questions.

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