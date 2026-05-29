Stop! Collaborate and Listen — Jake Tapper Deadpans His Way Through Trump 250 Music Debacle

Why are so many performers pulling out of the USA 250th celebration? pic.twitter.com/cfzNq65Lm0

CNN anchor Jake Tapper deadpanned his way through a treasury of Gen X music references as he recapped the exodus of artists from the President Donald Trump-backed Freedom 250 “Great American State Fair” concert.

On Friday, “Freedom 250” organizers proudly announced a lineup for the show that included Vanilla Ice, Young MC, C+C Music Factory, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Morris Day & The Time, Flo Rida, Bret Michaels, and Martina McBride.

But as backlash erupted, groups began dropping out, led by Morris Day. As Tapper explained in a quip-heavy social media video, only one-and-a-half acts remain — Mr. Ice and Fab Morvan, one-half of the non-singing models who fronted Milli Vanilli:

CNN’S JAKE TAPPER: Why are so many musical acts canceling their appearance at the celebration of the 250th birthday party of the United States of America?

It was just a few days ago that Freedom 250, that’s the name of the public-private partnership putting together these events at what they’re calling the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, events surrounding the 4th of July.

They just announced the slate just a view days ago, but since then, Young MC. (CLIP) busted a move– out of the event.

Saying in a statement, quote, “the artists were never told about any political involvement with the event,” noting that Freedom250 has been described as Trump-backed, which does distinguish Freedom250 from America250, which is the bipartisan, congressionally authorized group that is supposed to also be running events commemorating the 250th birthday.

But there is a perception, at least, that Freedom 250 is more partisan and more pro-Trump, hence…

Country singer Martina McBride (CLIP) will not be celebrating Independence Day on the National Mall. She said that she originally had been told that this would be a nonpartisan event meant to celebrate all 50 states, but quote, “What we were told is in fact not what is happening.”.

Same thing with the Commodores. (CLIP) Whether or not it was an easy decision, they too are hitting the exits.

Bret Michaels, Morris Day and the Time, more of the groups announced the other day are not performing anymore than still are.

Though Vanilla Ice says he will be there, presumably rocking the mic like a vandal, lighting up the stage, wax a chomp like a candle.

I’m old enough to remember America’s 200th birthday in 1976, and that was a time that it did seem, I mean I was young, I was seven, but it did seemed like the country came together to celebrate and put aside the differences.

Frankly, a lot of Americans think that President Trump is governing in a very partisan way and focusing on himself, not the country as a whole. Hence that $250 bill being proposed with his face on it.

The more these celebrations can be non-partisan, bipartisan the more than people can come together. And that unity is tough to come by these days.

Girl, you know it’s true. (CLIP).

I forgot to say the surviving front man from Milli Vanilli says he will be performing.