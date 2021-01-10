Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) said President Donald Trump might be held legally responsible for the mob of his supporters who laid siege to the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

Toomey spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday after declaring that the president “committed impeachable offenses” and should be permanently disqualified from public office for his post-election conduct. Tapper noted that Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) thinks Trump ought to resign from office, so he asked Toomey if he feels the same.

“Yeah, I do,” Toomey answered. “I think at this point, with just a few days left, it’s the best path forward, the best way to get this person in the rearview mirror for us that could happen immediately. I’m not optimistic it will. But I think that would be the best way forward.

Tapper also brought up Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE), who said he would consider joining with Democrats if they try to impeach Trump again over the insurrection. When asked if he would do that, Toomey reiterated that “the president did commit impeachable offenses,” but added, “I don’t know, as a practical matter, it is actually even possible to do an impeachment in the handful of days that are left.”

It is likely if the House does pass articles of impeachment, we wouldn’t get them until Tuesday or Wednesday. We are less than one week to go at that point. I am also not at all clear that it is Constitutionally permissible to impeach someone after they have left office. So there may not be a viable impeachment route at this point. But certainly, he could resign and that would be a very good outcome.

Tapper recognized the logistics of Toomey’s answer by broadening the scope and asking, “Should the president face any consequences for inciting a mob, a terrorist mob, to attack the Capitol, resulting in bloodshed?”

“Yeah, he should,” said Toomey. “I think there is also a possibility that there is criminal liability here… I don’t know whether he’s met a standard that could actually be prosecuted and gain a conviction. But the behavior was outrageous and there should be accountability.”

Toomey went on by doubting Trump’s future electability and saying “I don’t think he’s going to be exercising anything like the kind of influence that he has had over the Republican Party going forward.”

Watch above, via CNN.

