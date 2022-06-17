YouTube Takes Down Video Uploaded by January 6 Committee For ‘Election Disinformation’

YouTube deleted a video by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol for “election disinformation” — because it included footage of former President Donald Trump lying about the 2020 election.

In a statement to The New York Times, YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi confirmed and defended the move.

“Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context,” she said. “We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and have removed the video uploaded by the Jan. 6 committee channel.”

The video featured Trump telling Fox Business Network, “We had glitches where they moved thousands of votes from my account to Biden’s account.” Former Attorney General Bill Barr told the committee that Trump’s election claims were false – a clip of which was reportedly in the video that YouTube deleted.

YouTube’s standard includes prohibiting video “content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of select past national elections, after final election results are officially certified.”

An example is “claims that a candidate only won a swing state in the U.S. 2020 presidential election due to voting machine glitches that changed votes.”

The policy can, as in this case, have the absurd consequence of preventing content that is attacking disinformation as if it is disinformation itself, as Reason noted on Friday.

