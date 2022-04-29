American Tourists Pack Unexploded Bomb as Souvenir, Cause Massive Panic at Israel Airport

Airplanes are seen on the tarmac at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, east of Tel Aviv

Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

An American family caused pandemonium at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday after a security check revealed they had packed an unexploded shell in their luggage.

“When they arrived to check their luggage, they showed the piece of the shell to security,” the Israel Airports Authority said. “Since it was a piece of a shell, the evacuation of the area was announced.”

According to Times of Israel, the Airports Authority said the family had traveled to Golan Heights in northern Israel, where one of the family’s children found the shell.

Arab-Israeli fighting occurred in the region during both 1967 during the Six-Day War and 1973 Yom Kippur War. Some remnants of the conflict remain, including land mines and barbed wire.

Video circulating on social media showed panicked passengers taking cover under tables and fleeing. According to the Israel Airports Authority, a 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital due to injuries sustained while trying to flee by running on a moving baggage carousel.

The bomb squad was called to the scene and ensured there was no chance of the shell exploding.

After being questioned, the family was allowed to board their flight — but they had to leave the bomb behind.

