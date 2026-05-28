‘Sick!’ Trump Critics Erupt Over ‘Disgusting’ DOJ Probe into E. Jean Carroll

Democratic lawmakers and Trump critics erupted with outrage Wednesday after news the Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the writer who won millions in damages after juries found President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

The investigation, first reported by CNN, centers on whether Carroll committed perjury during a 2022 deposition when she said outside backers were not funding her legal fight against Trump.

Carroll later disclosed that billionaire LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman helped cover some legal expenses through a nonprofit tied to his network, although she argued she had no direct connection.

The DOJ’s investigation, however, instantly ignited accusations online from Trump critics claiming the president’s department was weaponizing federal law enforcement against a woman who successfully sued him in court.

California Democrats were among the loudest, with Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office account calling the president “sick”:

Donald Trump is sick. https://t.co/2qu5UmCXj9 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 28, 2026

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) called the probe “a disgusting insult to victims everywhere”:

First, Trump weaponized the DOJ to target his political enemies. Now, perversely, he’s targeting E. Jean Carroll, the woman who credibly and successfully sued him for sexual assault. He’s using the power of the DOJ to go after his own victims. It’s a vile attack on the rule… https://t.co/6Xs5l8DhsF — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) May 28, 2026

Meanwhile, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) trashed the DOJ for “acting unethically” and warned, “November is coming.”

The Department of Justice is acting unethically on a stupendous scale. The DOJ is filing frivolous cases and investigations against people trump doesn’t like. The DOJ believes it can override a jury. The DOJ cannot. November is coming. https://t.co/at702T6lDA — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 28, 2026

Others swiftly piled on, including pundits from the Never Trump publication, The Bulwark:

If there was institutional credibility left to burn this would do the trick. But I can hardly call this a surprise at this point https://t.co/jQRzOGTLwM — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 27, 2026

A truly despicable, corrupt, un-American, rapist, wanna-be-authoritarian “man” is running the country and everyone enabling him should be ashamed. https://t.co/rTqLxXgcTm — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 28, 2026

More outrage kept pouring out:

Just when you think they can’t go lower, they scrape the bottom of the septic tank https://t.co/stcRpTVcSZ — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) May 27, 2026

Now, Trump is using the DOJ to go after the woman he sexually assaulted, E. Jean Carroll. Because he wasn't enough of a douchebag to her. There is no end to his spite and bitterness. No one has ever weaponized Department of Justice this much before. Breaking every irony record. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 28, 2026

BREAKING: The man who “raped” E. Jean Carroll and has been alleged to have raped little girls in the Epstein files has just had his DOJ launch a criminal investigation into her. This is so f-cking disgusting. pic.twitter.com/BVznMEmt8u — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 27, 2026

Carroll defeated Trump in two separate civil cases.

In 2023, a jury found Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming Carroll.

A second jury later ordered Trump to pay additional damages for repeated defamatory statements attacking her credibility. Both rulings were upheld on appeal.

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