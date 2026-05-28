‘Sick!’ Trump Critics Erupt Over ‘Disgusting’ DOJ Probe into E. Jean Carroll
Democratic lawmakers and Trump critics erupted with outrage Wednesday after news the Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the writer who won millions in damages after juries found President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation.
The investigation, first reported by CNN, centers on whether Carroll committed perjury during a 2022 deposition when she said outside backers were not funding her legal fight against Trump.
Carroll later disclosed that billionaire LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman helped cover some legal expenses through a nonprofit tied to his network, although she argued she had no direct connection.
The DOJ’s investigation, however, instantly ignited accusations online from Trump critics claiming the president’s department was weaponizing federal law enforcement against a woman who successfully sued him in court.
California Democrats were among the loudest, with Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office account calling the president “sick”:
Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) called the probe “a disgusting insult to victims everywhere”:
Meanwhile, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) trashed the DOJ for “acting unethically” and warned, “November is coming.”
Others swiftly piled on, including pundits from the Never Trump publication, The Bulwark:
More outrage kept pouring out:
Carroll defeated Trump in two separate civil cases.
In 2023, a jury found Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming Carroll.
A second jury later ordered Trump to pay additional damages for repeated defamatory statements attacking her credibility. Both rulings were upheld on appeal.
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