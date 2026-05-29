Cornyn Raises Eyebrows With Scorpion and Frog Tweet: ‘Definitely Not a Metaphor’

Just days after Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) lost his primary in Tuesday’s runoff and vowed to support the “Republican ticket,” he posted several tweets that were widely interpreted as throwing shade at his victorious opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R).

To say that the Cornyn v. Paxton primary battle was bitter and brutal is an epic understatement. The incumbent was widely viewed as a stronger candidate in the general election due to Paxton’s series of scandals, lawsuits, and controversies — not to mention a messy and contentious pending divorce — but the attorney general got support from the MAGA wing of the GOP for his combative, far-right stances.

President Donald Trump initially declined to endorse for the primary, and rumors were swirling that he was expected to endorse Cornyn, but in the final days of the runoff (and when polling showed Paxton with a substantial lead), Trump threw his support behind the AG.

The primary was far less fractious on the Democratic side. State Rep. James Talarico (D) surpassed Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) by a comfortable margin and without needing a runoff; she conceded the race the next morning and tweeted a call for her supporters to “remain united” and “rally around our nominees.”

Tuesday evening, as Cornyn spoke to disappointed supporters, he said he’d support the man he had spent the last few years calling a crook.

“I’ve spent most of my time in the Senate building the Republican party in Texas and in the U.S. Senate, and I’ve always supported the Republican ticket, and I intend to do so again in this general election,” said Cornyn. “I’ve said throughout this race that I trust the voters of Texas, and they’ve made their decision, and I must respect it.”

On Friday morning, Cornyn posted a tweet with what he called “[a]n old, but apt fable,” the story of the scorpion and the frog that echoes “The Snake” poem Trump habitually shares on the campaign trail.

An old, but apt fable: A scorpion wants to cross a river but cannot swim, so it asks a frog to carry it across. The frog hesitates, afraid that the scorpion might sting it, but the scorpion promises not to, pointing out that it would drown if it killed the frog in the middle of… — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 29, 2026

Wrote Cornyn, tagging Wikipedia as the source:

A scorpion wants to cross a river but cannot swim, so it asks a frog to carry it across. The frog hesitates, afraid that the scorpion might sting it, but the scorpion promises not to, pointing out that it would drown if it killed the frog in the middle of the river. The frog considers this argument sensible and agrees to transport the scorpion. Midway across the river, the scorpion stings the frog anyway, dooming them both. The dying frog asks the scorpion why it stung despite knowing the consequence, to which the scorpion replies: “I am sorry, but I couldn’t help myself. It’s my character.”

Mediaite reached out to Cornyn for comment about the tweet, and he replied that it was “just a discussion starter for now.”

And start a discussion it did, getting an immediate swarm of replies from commenters intrigued that Cornyn seemed to be throwing shade at someone, with most speculating he meant Paxton, Trump, or perhaps also the Republican voters who had passed him by.

John Cornyn comes out and says what senators have been telling me privately…. They’re perplexed, angry, and, in some cases, resigned to the conclusion that Trump cares more about himself than the midterms. https://t.co/4EeopRNcZE https://t.co/UHHslpqGKv — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) May 29, 2026

This is actually what Trump did to you https://t.co/O87v3ppUUl — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) May 29, 2026

No better time to share the video of Trump reading the snake poem. https://t.co/cN6mtJfYh7 https://t.co/3u7uRoMlcS — This American Adam (@adamconner) May 29, 2026

Hmmm, I wonder who he could be referring to… https://t.co/K9G9hYZ7Aa — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) May 29, 2026

Can you not bring yourself to mention his name? https://t.co/Re541qZguw — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) May 29, 2026

The reason they wrote these fables is so you’d learn them as a child, not when you’re 74. — Will Saletan (@saletan) May 29, 2026

ken paxton has john cornyn tweeting like a wide reciever who got suspended for crashing his car https://t.co/RPCxOgqV31 — gwen howerton (@kissphoria) May 29, 2026

Definitely not a metaphor https://t.co/H5t6yUX9nT — Connor O'Brien (@connorobrienNH) May 29, 2026

Obviously Cornyn is the frog here. But the scorpion? I don’t think Paxton ever actually pretends to be nice and virtuous toward Cornyn. So … Trump? Someone else in Trump’s orbit who promised an endorsement? https://t.co/9xr3qjOmTP — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) May 29, 2026

Nearly every Republican knows Trump is a scorpion. He would sting any of them without hesitation to help himself or just because he feels like it. That is his character. And nearly all still choose to serve him anyway. https://t.co/tt8DF4bO1S — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) May 29, 2026

Sen. Cornyn sharing his thoughts on the primary via the fable of the scorpion and the frog. Unclear whether the scorpion is meant to be @realDonaldTrump or @TexasGOP voters — but the frog is absolutely supposed to be @JohnCornyn. https://t.co/PeJchIQDCf — Adam Schwager (@schwagerTV) May 29, 2026

In another tweet shortly after the scorpion and frog one, Cornyn quoted Winston Churchill, the prime minister who led Britain through World War II: “Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” Winston Churchill — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 29, 2026

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