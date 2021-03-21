comScore Naomi Wolf Duped by Fake Anti-Vax Quote From Male Porn Star

Author Naomi Wolf Gets Duped Into Tweeting Out Fake Anti-Vaxxer Quote From Porn Star

By Ken MeyerMar 21st, 2021, 4:44 pm

Author Naomi Wolf was tricked into tweeting an anti-vaccine tweet that she thought was attributed to a doctor, but it was actually a porn star.

Wolf has gotten attention in recent weeks for her comments decrying a “totalitarian state” brought about by lockdown policies. The Intercept’s Ken Klippenstein posted on Twitter that he recently sent Wolf a direct message featuring “Dr. John Sims,” who was supposedly telling people “If a vaccine is effective, then why do we need to pressure people to take it?”

As you can see from Klippenstein’s post, Wolf shared the image with her followers. There’s just a slight problem, which Klippenstein pointed out: that’s not Dr. Sims. It’s actually porn actor Johnny Sins dressed up in scrubs for one of his movies.

Wolf eventually deleted the tweet, but not before being mocked for falling for the prank:

