Trump Posts Bonkers Image of Himself Firing Missiles at Earth From Space

President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself firing missiles at Earth from space on Sunday in a post promoting the U.S. Space Force.

In the image, simply titled “Space Force,” Trump could be seen in a spaceship or station pressing a big red button.

In the background, five monitor screens showed lasers hitting the Earth below and creating a huge, nuclear bomb-like mushroom cloud, seemingly large enough to eradicate all human life on the planet, as the monitors read, “TARGET DESTROYED.”

The president also posted another Space Force image that showed him operating satellite weapons to destroy other satellite weapons in Earth’s orbit, next to a flag that read, “STACEBS SPACE FORCE.”

In yet another image posted by the president on Sunday, Trump could be seen walking next to an extraterrestrial, who appeared to have been taken prisoner by U.S. forces.

“Space is now recognized as a warfighting domain and the United States must be prepared to meet the emerging threats we face in this new battlefield,” said the White House in 2018 following Trump’s launch of the Space Force. “Recognizing this, President Trump is taking action to ensure that the American military is equipped to protect our Nation and preserve our freedom to operate in, from, and to space.”

The Trump administration is currently working a “Golden Dome” space-based missile interceptor system, with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Lockheed Martin awarded contracts to make the project a reality.

In March, Trump’s NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman also announced that the agency would build a U.S. base on the moon in the coming years.

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